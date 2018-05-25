Yukiya Amano Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) arrives for a JCPOA Joint Commission meeting at the Palais Coburg, in Vienna, Austria, May 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/FLORIAN WIESER

Members of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) Joint Commission, EU-director Helga Schmid (L), Yukiya Amano Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) (C) and Iranian Deputy-Foreign Ministers Abbas Araghchi (R) attend a meeting meeting at the Palais Coburg, in Vienna, Austria, May 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/FLORIAN WIESER

Senior officials from Iran and five major powers met on Friday to salvage the 2015 nuclear deal in the Austrian capital, following the United States' recent withdrawal from the agreement.

The meeting of officials from China, Russia, Germany, the United Kingdom and France with Iran was held in Vienna, where the pact was finalized in 2015, and is the first such meeting since US President Donald Trump quit the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on May 8 and moved to reimpose sanctions against Iran, to come into force on Aug. 6.