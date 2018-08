United Nations honor guards carry a coffin containing the remains of a US soldier who was killed in the Korean War during a repatriation ceremony at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, 01 August 2018. EPA-EFE/CHUNG SUNG-JUN / POOL

United Nations honor guards carry a coffin containing the remains of a US soldier who was killed in the Korean War during a repatriation ceremony at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, 01 August 2018. EPA-EFE/CHUNG SUNG-JUN / POOL

The remains of 55 US Korean war dead are brought onto a plane at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea, 01 August 2018, to bring the remains of 55 US Korean war dead back home. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Gen. Vincent Brooks, commander of US Forces Korea (USFK), speaks at a ceremony at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea, 01 August 2018, to bring the remains of 55 US Korean war dead back home. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

United Nations honor guards carry a coffin containing the remains of a US soldier who was killed in the Korean War during a repatriation ceremony at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, 01 August 2018. EPA-EFE/CHUNG SUNG-JUN / POOL

Remains of what are believed to be 55 United States soldiers killed in the 1950-53 Korean War arrived on Wednesday in the US after North Korea returned them a few days ago under agreements reached between the leaders of both countries.

Resting inside coffins wrapped in US flags, the remains arrived from South korea at the US Naval Base Pearl Harbor in Hawaii, where a ceremony presided over by the country's Vice President, Mike Pence, was held.