A group of South American paleontologists on Wednesday reported the discovery in Chile's Patagonia region of fossil remains representing a new mammal species from the dinosaur era.
A new mammal from the age of dinosaurs in Chilean Patagonia
An illustration by Mauricio Alvarez provided by Universidad de Chile of Orretherium tzen, a newly discovered mammal species dating back to the Late Cretaceous epoch (between 100.5 million and 66 million years ago, during the so-called age of the dinosaurs). EPA-EFE/Universidad de Chile/Mauricio Alvarez
A photo provided on 07 April 2021 by Universidad de Chile that shows paleontologists recovering fossil remains of Orretherium tzen, a newly discovered mammal species dating back to the Late Cretaceous epoch (between 100.5 million and 66 million years ago, during the so-called age of the dinosaurs), in southernmost Chile's Magallanes Region. EPA-EFE/Universidad de Chile