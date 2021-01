A 15 January 2021 photo of the Central University of Venezuela in Caracas, Venezuela. Venezuelan grade-school and university students have not attended in-person classes for nearly a year due to the government's coronavirus restrictions, relying instead on online instruction that is hampered by technical problems and a lack of resources and training. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

Venezuelan grade-school and university students have not attended in-person classes for nearly a year due to the government's coronavirus restrictions, relying instead on online instruction that is hampered by technical problems and a lack of resources and training.

The poor quality of telecommunications, badly underpaid teachers who lack experience with technology and frequent blackouts are some of the factors adversely affecting educational quality during the pandemic.