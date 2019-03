Renault Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard (L) speaks next to Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa during a joint press conference at Nissan'Äôs headquarters in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Japan, Mar. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa (R) speaks during a joint press conference next to Renault Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard at Nissan's headquarters in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Japan, Mar. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Renault SA (RNO.FR), Nissan Motor Co (7201.TO) and Mitsubishi Motors Corp (7211.TO) plan to create a new decision-making body for their alliance, in an attempt to reset the partnership that was thrown into turmoil by the arrest of former Nissan chairman and Renault chief executive Carlos Ghosn, according to a Dow Jones news report supplied to EFE on Tuesday.

The three automakers said Tuesday that they plan to set up an operating board to oversee the operations and governance of their alliance.