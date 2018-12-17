Renault SA is pressing Nissan Motor Co. to open a discussion into the balance of power atop the Japanese automaker after prosecutors charged its former chairman, Carlos Ghosn, and the Japanese firm with financial misconduct, according to a Dow Jones report supplied to EFE on Monday.
Thierry Bolloré, deputy CEO of Renault, which owns 43.4% of Nissan, sent a letter dated Dec. 14 to Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa urging him to call a shareholder meeting "as promptly as practicable" that would allow a discussion of Renault's representation on Nissan's nine-member board and within the ranks of its top managers.