(FILE) - Carlos Ghosn, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., speaks during a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 20, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

(FILE) - Carlos Ghosn, then CEO of Renault speaks at a press conference on the occasion of the world premieres of Renault models at the Jahrhunderthalle congress hall at the International Motor Show 2007 in Frankfurt Main, Germany, Sep. 10, 2007. EPA-EFE FILE/ARNE DEDERT GERMANY OUT

Renault SA is pressing Nissan Motor Co. to open a discussion into the balance of power atop the Japanese automaker after prosecutors charged its former chairman, Carlos Ghosn, and the Japanese firm with financial misconduct, according to a Dow Jones report supplied to EFE on Monday.

Thierry Bolloré, deputy CEO of Renault, which owns 43.4% of Nissan, sent a letter dated Dec. 14 to Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa urging him to call a shareholder meeting "as promptly as practicable" that would allow a discussion of Renault's representation on Nissan's nine-member board and within the ranks of its top managers.