Leftist student groups march to demand immediate release of noted photographer Shahidul Alam and all students leader who were arrested in a recent crackdown, Dhaka, Bangladesh, Sep. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MONIRUL ALAM

Students march to demand the immediate release of noted photographer Shahidul Alam and all student leaders who were arrested in a recent student protest against unsafe roads, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Sep. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

Police escorted noted photographer Shahidul Alam appeared on the CMM court (Chief metropolitan magistrate court) in a case filed under Information Communication Technology (ICT) in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Aug. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MONIRUL ALAM

A renowned Bangladeshi photographer and activist has now been perishing in jail for a month, his lawyer said on Monday, a day before a court is set to hear his bail petition.

Alam's lawyer Jyotirmay Barua, hoped that the court would rule in favor of Shahidul Alam, 63, an internationally acclaimed photographer, at the hearing on Tuesday.