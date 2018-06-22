efe-epaMadrid

Professor Paul Preston, who was recently knighted by the Queen of England for his services to relations between the United Kingdom and Spain, said Friday he was working on a new book and fully absorbed by recent developments in the Iberian nation as it continued to strive to overcome its turbulent past.

Preston, acknowledged as one of the greatest historians to have researched Spain's social evolution, was given the title of Knight Bachelor by Queen Elizabeth II in her recently announced Birthday Honors List.