US journalist Jon Lee Anderson, biographer of Cuban Revolution icon Che Guevara and friend of late Nobel Prize-winning writer Gabriel Garcia Marquez, said that he fears the likely victory by far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil's Oct. 28 presidential runoff.

During an interview with EFE on the sidelines of an event celebrating the release a collection of Garcia Marquez's journalistic pieces, Anderson said that he fears an impending "dark stage" for Latin America.