Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison delivers a keynote address at the University of the South Pacific in Suva, Fiji, Jan. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/DAN HIMBRECHTS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Pink paint is seen covering the James Cook statue in St Kilda, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, Jan. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/DAVID CROSLING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison address the media after the Prime Minister delivered a keynote address at the University of the South Pacific in Suva, Fiji, Jan. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/DAN HIMBRECHTS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A replica of the Endeavour ship will circumnavigate Australia between 2020 and 2021 to commemorate the 250th anniversary of Captain James Cook's voyage to Australia and the Pacific, the country’s prime minister announced on Tuesday.

"As the 250th anniversary nears we want to help Australians better understand Captain Cook's historic voyage and its legacy for exploration, science and reconciliation," Scott Morrison said in a statement.