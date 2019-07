A handout picture made available by NASA on June 5, 2016 shows an image taken by an astronaut aboard the International Space Station (ISS) using powerful lens to photograph three reefs of Australia's Great Barrier Reef, seen from space, Oct. 15, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/NASA HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

An undated handout picture made available by the James Cook Univeristy on Sep. 23, 2015 shows crown-of-thorns starfish feeding on coral in the Great Barrier Reef. EPA-EFE FILE/JAMES COOK UNIVERSITY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT - BEST AVAILABLE QUALITY HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

An undated handout picture made available by Australia's James Cook University (JCU) on Jan. 31, 2016 shows marine life in the Great Barrier Reef, in the Coral Sea, off the coast of Queensland, Australia. EPA-EFE FILE/JAMES COOK UNIVERSITY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The health of Australia’s Great Barrier Reef is facing unprecedented challenges amid serious ecological disturbances, a report released Thursday said.

Crown-of-thorns starfish outbreaks – which have decimated breeding populations of corals over large areas – coral bleaching and cyclones were among the “major disturbances” in the past five years that have caused a general decline in coral cover in the world’s largest living organism, the report by the Australian Institute of Marine Science said.