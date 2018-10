Australia tolerates a "culture of impunity" in the face of wage payments to foreign temporary workers, who tend not to complain about such abuses for fear of losing their visas, according to an academic study published on Monday.

"Unscrupulous employers continue to exploit migrant workers because they know they won’t complain," said Bassina Farbenblum, an academic at the University of New South Wales, who prepared the paper with Laurie Berg of the University of Technology in Sydney.