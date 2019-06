A Rohingya refugee holds her child by a UN tent in a makeshift camp at the beach at the Myanmar-Bangladesh border near the town of Maungdaw, Rakhine State, western Myanmar, Nov. 12, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/HEIN HTET

There were “systemic and structural failures” of the United Nations in handling the lead-up to Myanmar's 2017 military crackdown and exodus of Rohingyas to Bangladesh, an independent inquiry has found.

Division and infighting within the organization, a lack of backing from the UN Security Council and an absence of a unifying strategy are highlighted in the report, written by former Guatemalan Foreign Affairs Minister Gert Rosenthal and released in New York on Monday.