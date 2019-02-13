Global unemployment levels fell one percentile to a steady 5 percent in 2018, the lowest figures since the economic crisis that wreaked havoc on labor markets, the International Labour Organization said in a report published Wednesday.

The "World Employment and Social Outlook Trends 2019" report said unemployment rates were anticipated to fall further to 4.9 percent this year, which is expected to hold steady into 2020 despite the fact that the number of jobless in real terms is estimated to rise from 172 million to 174 million in that time as the labor market expands.