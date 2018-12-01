Michael Cohen, US President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer, leaves federal court after pleading guilty to charges related to lying to congress in New York, New York, USA, on Nov 29, EPA-EFE/FILE/JUSTIN LANE

Michael Cohen, the former longtime lawyer and so-called fixer for Donald Trump, expected a pardon or some other form of protection in exchange for remaining "on message" and only switched gears when Trump publicly downplayed his associations with him, CNN reported, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE on Saturday.

CNN said that as recently as March, after a visit to the Trump club Mar-a-Lago in Florida, Cohen had the impression he would be protected if he stuck to his story about payments to adult-film personality Stormy Daniels.