Michael Cohen, the former longtime lawyer and so-called fixer for Donald Trump, expected a pardon or some other form of protection in exchange for remaining "on message" and only switched gears when Trump publicly downplayed his associations with him, CNN reported, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE on Saturday.
CNN said that as recently as March, after a visit to the Trump club Mar-a-Lago in Florida, Cohen had the impression he would be protected if he stuck to his story about payments to adult-film personality Stormy Daniels.