Peruvian economist and former Deputy Minister of Environmental Management Jose de Echave participates on Dec. 12, 2018, in Lima in the presentation of the 23rd Report of the Mining Conflicts Observatory. EFE-EPA/ Ernesto Arias

The Ariana mining project, on which construction will begin in 2019, is one of the main concerns of the Mining Conflicts Observatory in Peru due to potential leaks of toxic materials into the Rimac River basin, which supplies the drinking water for Peru's capital, authorities said in Lima on Wednesday.

The Southern Peaks Mining company project is slated to be carried out very near the Transandino Tunnel, through which water flows from the Mantaro River basin into the Rimac River basin, the head author of the 23rd Report of the Mining Conflicts Observatory, Jose de Echave, told the press.