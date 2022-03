The director of Sarare Stereo, Emiro Goyeneche, is interviewed by Efe on 19 February 2022 in Saravena, Colombia. EFE/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

A reporter works at the Sarare Stereo radio station in Saravena, Colombia, on 19 February 2022. EFE/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

Reporters put lives on the line to keep people informed in northeast Colombia

Radio broadcasters in the northeastern Colombian department of Arauca, the scene of brutal fighting between leftist guerrilla groups, remain committed to keeping the public informed despite frequent death threats.

Some of these reporters work for community radio station Sarare Stereo, which is based in this city just south of the Colombia-Venezuela border and was one of the buildings damaged by a Jan. 19 car-bomb attack.