A photo provided by the press team of Jose Antonio Meade - a member of the ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) and the presidential candidate of the Todos por Mexico (Everyone for Mexico) coalition in the July 1 general elections - that shows the candidate taking part in a campaign event on April 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Antonio Meade press team

(Left to right): Two reporters for the Mexican online news portal Animal Politico - Manuel Ureste and Nayeli Roldan - and a reporter for the non-governmental organization Mexicans against Corruption and Impunity, Miriam Castillo, pose for a photo on April 17, 2018, during an interview with EFE. EPA-EFE/Antonio Cruz

Three reporters who won a prestigious international Spanish-language journalism award for bringing to light a corruption scandal in Mexico say they are frustrated at the lack of political or legal consequences in the case.

On Sept. 4, 2017, the online news portal Animal Politico and the Mexicans against Corruption and Impunity (MCCI) non-governmental organization published a report indicating the Mexican government had used shell companies and fraudulent contracts to divert funds.