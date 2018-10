A memorial for the slain Malta journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia at the Great Siege monument opposite the Malta law courts in Valletta, Malta, Dec. 5, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/DOMENIC AQUILINA

The organization Reporters Without Borders (RSF) on Tuesday denounced a lack of answers in the case of a Maltese journalist's murder on the one-year anniversary of her brutal assassination.

The RSF, alongside another four organizations advocating for freedom of the press, said in a statement to the Maltese Prime Minister, Joseph Muscat, that they were very concerned that the perpetrators of the murder of Daphne Caruana were still an enigma.