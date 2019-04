Photograph provided by the South Florida Sun Sentinel in Deerfield Beach, Florida, showing reporters and staffers celebrating after the paper was awarded a Pulitzer Prize on April 15, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Carline Jean / South Florida Sun Sentinel/ Editorial use Only/ No Sales

Reporting on President Donald Trump's finances and the scandals involving hush money payments to two women claiming to have had affairs with him won two major US newspapers Pulitzer Prizes on Monday.

The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal were presented with the prestigious awards in recognition of their in-depth reporting on the mogul's financial and personal activities during and after the 2016 presidential campaign.