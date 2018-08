North Korea's chief delegate and Committee for Peaceful Reunificatio chairman Ri Son-gwon (R) talks with South Korean Unification Minister and chief delegate Cho Myoung-gyon (L) during their high-level talks at the northern side truce village of Panmunjeom, on the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), 13 August 2018. South and North Korea hold high-level talks to discuss holding a summit meeting between their leaders, aimed at deepening inter-Korean relations. EPA-EFE/KOREA POOL/HONG GEUM-PYO / POOL

South Korean Unification Minister and chief delegate Cho Myoung-gyon (R) shakes hands with North Korea's chief delegate and Committee for Peaceful Reunificatio chairman Ri Son-gwon (L) prior their high-level talks at the northern side truce village of Panmunjeom, on the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), 13 August 2018. South and North Korea hold high-level talks to discuss holding a summit meeting between their leaders, aimed at deepening inter-Korean relations. EPA-EFE/KOREA POOL/HONG GEUM-PYO / POOL

Representatives of the two Koreas on Monday began a high-level meeting, held at their common border, to discuss details for the third summit between the leaders of both countries.

The meeting, which had been announced last week, began at 10am local time (01.00 GMT) in the Truce Village of Panmunjom, on the border between the two Koreas.