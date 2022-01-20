Peru is demanding compensation from Spanish oil giant Repsol to cover the clean-up costs of a crude oil spill from one of its refineries near the capital Lima over the weekend.
Repsol under fire after Peru oil spill coats beaches, kills animals
Workers clean up the beach to the north of Lima, Peru, January 19, 2022. EFE/Stringer
