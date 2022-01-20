Workers clean up the beach to the north of Lima, Peru, January 19, 2022. EFE/Stringer

Workers clean up the beach to the north of Lima, Peru, January 19, 2022. EFE/Stringer

Workers clean up the beach to the north of Lima, Peru, January 19, 2022. EFE/Stringer

Peru is demanding compensation from Spanish oil giant Repsol to cover the clean-up costs of a crude oil spill from one of its refineries near the capital Lima over the weekend.