A Republican member of the United States House of Representatives said the country's president – who belongs to the same party – should be impeached for trying to obstruct justice in an investigation against him, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE on Saturday.

Rep. Justin Amash, a vocal critic of President Donald Trump, said the president had engaged in "impeachable conduct," becoming the first GOP lawmaker to suggest Trump should be removed from office.