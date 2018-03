Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, waits to speak at a press conference to announce the results from the Justice Department's annual national health care fraud takedown at the Department of Justice in Washington, DC, USA, July 13, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/JIM LO SCALZO

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions is seen before US President Donald J. Trump delivers an address on his plan for curbing the opioid crisis while at Manchester Community College in Manchester, New Hampshire, USA March 19, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/CJ GUNTHER

Special Counsel and Former FBI Director Robert Mueller (C) leaves after briefing members of the Senate Judiciary Committee on the investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 US presidential election, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, June 21, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

US Speaker of the House of Representatives Paul Ryan, Republican of Wisconsin, speaks at the Friends of Ireland luncheon at the United States Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, March 15, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ALEX EDELMAN / POOL

The speaker of the US House of Representatives, the Republican Paul Ryan, said Tuesday that he has received assurances that the special counsel for the Russia investigation, Robert Mueller, will not be fired, following growing rumors that President Donald Trump would like to do just that.

"I have received assurances that his firing is not even under consideration. We have a system based upon the rule of law in this country," Ryan told a press conference.