Republican leaders of the American state of Michigan, who met with United States President Donald Trump at the White House on Friday, said they had no information that would "change the outcome" of the election in that state, yet another a blow to the unsubstantiated allegations of "fraud" by the president.

"We have not yet been made aware of any information that would change the outcome of the election in Michigan," the leaders said in a statement at the end of their meeting with Trump in Washington. EFE-EPA