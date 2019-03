File photo dated Oct. 15, 2018, showing Republican Sen. Martha McSally of Arizona in Phoenix. McSally, on March 6, 2019, made public at a US Senate hearing in Washington that she was raped by a superior officer during her 26-year career as a fighter pilot in the US Air Force. EFE-EPA/ Rick D'elia

Sen. Martha McSally, the first US woman to pilot a fighter plane in combat, on Wednesday said that she was raped during her service in the Air Force by a superior officer.

McSally said she did not report the crime because she did not trust the system and was ashamed and confused, adding that she was impressed by - and grateful to - rape survivors who have come forward to help change the system.