In a blow for United States president Joe Biden on Tuesday, a Republican won the election for Virginia governor and another was fighting for victory in New Jersey.

After midnight, the main television networks of the country declared Republican Glenn Youngkin, a businessman with no political experience, as the winner in Virginia, beating out Democrat Terry McAuliffe, who ruled the state between 2014 and 2018.