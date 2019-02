People protest against US President Donald J. Trump in New York, New York, USA, Feb. 18, 2019 after he declared a national emergency to build the border wall. EPA-EFE FILE/ALBA VIGARAY

US President Donald Trump reacts as he leaves after speaking about a $328 billion spending bill to prevent another government shutdown and declared a national emergency to attempt to build his long-promised border wall at the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Feb. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ERIK S. LESSER

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi delivers remarks during a press conference to announce a resolution that terminates President Trump's declaration of a National Emergency on the Southern border in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, Feb. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

Republicans and former US security officials rallied on Monday against the national emergency declared by the US president to build a wall on Mexican border, a day before an important vote in Congress.

The US House of Representatives, with a Democratic majority, is expected to approve on Tuesday a resolution to stop Trump's declaration, which progressives consider "unconstitutional."