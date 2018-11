Ted Cruz hugs his wife Heidi after declaring victory at their election night headquarters in the 2018 midterm general election at the Hilton Post Oak in Houston, Texas, USA, Nov. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL WYKE

Ted Cruz supporter Marie Rice sheds tears of joy as Cruz declares victory at their election night headquarters in the 2018 midterm general election at the Hilton Post Oak in Houston, Texas, USA, Nov. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL WYKE

The Republican party maintained its majority in the United States Senate on Tuesday in the mid-term elections, and look to further their advantage, according to projections of US news media.

Projections currently indicate that the Republicans are to gain at least three seats to increase their majority to a minimum of 51-42 percent with 94 percent of seats declared.