Donna Edna Shalala speaks during her congressional campaign at Coral Gables Woman’s Club in Miami, Florida, USA, 24 October 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA

Former US First Lady and Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton (R) waves next to Donna Edna Shalala after she attends a luncheon reception in support of Shalala’s congressional campaign at Coral Gables Woman’s Club in Miami, Florida, USA, 24 October 2018. Donna Edna Shalala, who served as the US Secretary of Health and Human Services under President Bill Clinton from 1993 to 2001, is a Democratic candidate for Florida’s 27th congressional district. EPA-EFE/FILE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA

The Democratic candidate for the House of Representatives Donna Shalala on Tuesday snatched Florida's decisive 27th district from the Republican Party, which for years was in the hands of veteran congresswoman Ileana Ros-Lehtinen.

According to preliminary official results, Shalala obtained 52 percent of the vote, the Republican Maria Elvira Salazar 46 percent and the independent candidate Mayra Joli 2 percent.