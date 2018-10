A handout photo made available by the US Supreme Court shows Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr. (R), administering the Constitutional Oath to Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh (C-L) in the Justices' Conference Room of the Supreme Court in Washington, DC, USA, Oct. 6, 2018. EPA/Fred Schilling / US SUPREME COURT / HANDOUT Photograph may not be used for advertising, commercial, fundraising or promotional endorsement purposes, or in any way that might suggest Supreme Court endorsement, sponsorship or approval. HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Washington DC, Oct 7 (EFE):- The moment California college professor Christine Blasey Ford finished her testimony about an alleged sexual assault in the 1980s by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Republicans realized his confirmation was at serious risk, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE on Sunday.

In the White House, aides gathered in Vice President Mike Pence's office in the Senate Dirksen Building were "demoralized," officials said.