The Republican-controlled US House of Representatives voted down a hard-line immigration bill on Thursday while putting off until next week consideration of a milder proposal pushed by GOP centrists.

The activity in Congress coincided with President Donald Trump's efforts to put an end to the separation of immigrant families that followed his administration's adoption of a "zero tolerance" policy mandating criminal charges against people who illegally cross the southern border.