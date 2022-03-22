Rescue workers walk at the site of a plane crash from a China Eastern Airlines in Tengxian County, Guangxi region, southern China, 22 March 2022. EPA-EFE/STRINGER CHINA OUT

A view of debris from a China Eastern Airlines that crashed into a mountainside in Tengxian County, Guangxi region, southern China, 21 March 2022 (issued 22 March 2022). EPA-EFE/STRINGER CHINA OUT

Rescue workers attend a briefing at the site of a plane crash from a China Eastern Airlines in Tengxian County, Guangxi region, southern China, 21 March 2022 (issued 22 March 2022). EPA-EFE/STRINGER CHINA OUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

Rescue efforts were continuing on Tuesday in Tengxian county of the southern Chinese province of Guangxi, where a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 crashed with 132 people on board.

So far there are no signs of survivors or the black boxes.