A handout satellite photo made available by DigitalGlobe on Oct. 13, 2018, shows an aerial view of Mexico Beach, Florida, on Oct. 12, 2018, after hurricane Michael hit the area. EPA-EFE/DigitalGlobe

A handout photo made available by the Florida National Guard on Oct. 13, 2018, shows part of the devastation caused by Hurricane Michael, in Callaway, Florida, United States, Oct. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Florida National Guard/1st Lt. Sonia Dixon

A handout photo made available by the Florida National Guard on Oct. 13, 2018, shows a Florida National Guard reconnaissance team surveying a hazardous roadway in Clarksville, Florida, on Oct. 11, 2018, following Hurricane Michael's landfall. EPA-EFE/Florida National Guard/Staff Sgt. Carmen Fleischmann

A handout photo made available by the Florida National Guard on Oct. 13, 2018, shows Air Force Tech Sgt. Ariel VanWinkle with the 125th Medical Detachment walking through a Mexico Beach neighborhood in search of residents in need of medical attention, Mexico Beach, Florida, United States, Oct. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Florida National Guard/Staff Sgt. Carmen Fleischmann

A handout photo made available by the Florida National Guard on Oct. 13, 2018, shows a Florida National Guard reconnaissance team perform an initial recon of Mexico Beach, Florida, on Oct. 11, 2018, following Hurricane Michael's landfall. EPA-EFE/Florida National Guard/Staff Sgt. Carmen Fleischmann

Amid the devastation caused by Hurricane Michael, rescue operations in the southeastern United States have focused Saturday on Mexico Beach and Panama City, two Florida towns that were nearly flattened and that could raise the death toll from the storm, which has taken at least 17 lives.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott accompanied the National Guard on Saturday to survey the devastation by air, centering on the counties of Franklin, Holmes, Washington and Gadsden, in the northwestern part of the state, where Michael made landfall on Wednesday as a Category 4 hurricane.