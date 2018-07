An aerial view of Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force's personnel rescuing inpatients, hospital staff and residents evacuating to Mabi Memorial Hospital in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, western Japan, Jul. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY NO ARCHIVES

An aerial view of the flood in Kurashiki city, Okayama Prefecture, western Japan, Jul. 8, 2018.

Volunteer local fire company members search for missing people in Hiroshima, Hiroshima Prefecture, Japan, Jul. 8, 2018.

A resident walks past a flooded town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, western Japan, Jul. 8, 2018.

Japan's emergency teams on Sunday were continuing search and rescue efforts to locate dozens of people who were missing due to floods and landslides caused by torrential rainfall in the southern half of the country, which have left at least 65 people dead.

Authorities said that, in addition to the confirmed deaths, four other people remained unconscious, while at least 45 were missing, public broadcaster NHK reported.