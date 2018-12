Jaintia tribesmen carry traditional chariots and dance on the occasion of the celebration of their age-old Behdienkhlam festival in Tuber village Meghalaya state, India, Jul.19, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE STR

Jaintia tribesmen carry traditional chariots and dance on the occasion of the celebration of their age-old Behdienkhlam festival in Tuber village Meghalaya state, India, Jul. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/STR

The rescue operation continued on Wednesday to extract 15 miners trapped inside a mine for around two weeks in northeast India.

The miners have been trapped since Dec. 13 inside an illegal mine that has been flooded in the state of Meghalaya amid dwindling hopes of finding them alive.