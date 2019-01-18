Rescuers searching for a two-year-old boy who fell into a deep and narrow borehole in southern Spain were on Friday working to finish the construction of a platform from which they would dig a parallel tunnel that would lead to where the child was thought to be, as documented by an EFE photojournalist.
Rescue teams continued to gain ground with a complex rescue operation to reach Julen, whose surname has not been released officially, who on Sunday fell down a water prospecting well — 110 meters (361 feet) deep and only 25 centimeters (9.8 inches) wide — located on a private estate in the municipality of Totalán, but they were working against the clock with the prospect of rain hitting the region.