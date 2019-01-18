A handout photo made available by the Málaga Fire Brigade shows the 25cm wide borehole in which a two-year-old fell down in the town of Totalán, Málaga, southeastern Spain, 13 January 2019. EPA-EFE/Malaga Fire brigades / HANDOUT

A bulldozer is supplied during the rescue operation of Julen, the two-year old kid, who fell into a 110 meters well on Sunday, in Totalán, Málaga, Jan.17, 2019. EPA-EFE/Alvaro Cabrera

Rescue teams continue gaining ground as they urge to finish the platform from which a vertical tunnel will be perforated to reach the specific place where the two-year-old kid Julen is trapped after falling into a 110 meters well on Sunday, in Totalán, Málaga, Jan. 18, 2019. EFE-EFE/DANIEL PEREZ

Heavy machinery arrives to the place where rescue teams are working around the clock to find the two-year-old Julen, who is trapped inside a 110-meters-well since Sunday, in Totalán, Málaga, Jan. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/DANIEL PEREZ

Rescuers searching for a two-year-old boy who fell into a deep and narrow borehole in southern Spain were on Friday working to finish the construction of a platform from which they would dig a parallel tunnel that would lead to where the child was thought to be, as documented by an EFE photojournalist.

Rescue teams continued to gain ground with a complex rescue operation to reach Julen, whose surname has not been released officially, who on Sunday fell down a water prospecting well — 110 meters (361 feet) deep and only 25 centimeters (9.8 inches) wide — located on a private estate in the municipality of Totalán, but they were working against the clock with the prospect of rain hitting the region.