A sculpture of a former Thai Navy Seal Petty Officer 1st class Saman Kunan, who died during the Wild Boar soccer team rescue operation at the Tham Luang cave is displayed as part of the exhibition titled 'Tham Luang Incredible Mission: The Global Agenda' at a shopping center in Bangkok, Thailand, Aug. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

A visitor looks at details of the rescue of the Wild Boars soccer team from the Tham Luang cave, as part of an exhibition titled 'Tham Luang Incredible Mission: The Global Agenda' at a shopping center in Bangkok, Thailand, Aug. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Thai military medical personnel from the Naval Operational Medicine School demonstrate how rescue officials moved members of the soccer team rescued from the Tham Luang cave, as part of an exhibition titled 'Tham Luang Incredible Mission: The Global Agenda' at a shopping center in Bangkok, Thailand, Aug. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Rescue of Wild Boars soccer team from cave remembered with Bangkok exhibit

A temporary exhibition on the rescue of 13 members of a youth soccer team from a cave in northern Thailand opened in Bangkok on Wednesday.

The exhibition, entitled 'Tham Luang Incredible Mission: The Global Agenda', showcases the massive international rescue effort to extract the 12 boys and their coach from the flooded cave, an epa-efe journalist reported.