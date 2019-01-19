A worker moves a drilling machinery item as part of excavation works to rescue two-year old boy Julen, who is believed to be trapped inside a well since 13 January, in the village of Totalan, Malaga, southern Spain, Jan. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/DANIEL PEREZ

handout photo made available by Malaga's Fire Department shows heavy excavation machinery used by rescue teams to gain ground to a hillside to reach the specific place where two-year-old boy Julen is believed to be trapped after falling into a 110 meters deep well on 13 January, in Totalan, Malaga, southern Spain, Jan. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/MALAGA FIRE DEPARTMENT

Saturday marked six days since a two-year-old boy fell down a deep and narrow borehole in the southern Spanish countryside near the city of Málaga; six days of anguish for his parents as rescuers work around the clock to retrieve the toddler in an urgent operation that has gripped the nation.

Julen Roselló fell down the 107-meter long, 25-centimeter wide shaft while out for a picnic with his family on Sunday near the town of Totalán prompting a massive rescue operation that has come up against a host of challenges.