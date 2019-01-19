Saturday marked six days since a two-year-old boy fell down a deep and narrow borehole in the southern Spanish countryside near the city of Málaga; six days of anguish for his parents as rescuers work around the clock to retrieve the toddler in an urgent operation that has gripped the nation.
Julen Roselló fell down the 107-meter long, 25-centimeter wide shaft while out for a picnic with his family on Sunday near the town of Totalán prompting a massive rescue operation that has come up against a host of challenges.