An Indian villager inspects his agriculture field after a hailstorm hit the area in Thanamandi village, about 170km from Jammu, the winter capital of Kashmir, India, May 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAIPAL SINGH

An Indian villager shows hailstones in his agriculture field after a hailstorm hit the area in Thanamandi village, about 170km from Jammu, the winter capital of Kashmir, India, May 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAIPAL SINGH

Indian villagers sit near a dead body of a goat after a hailstorm hit the area in Thanamandi village, about 170km from Jammu, the winter capital of Kashmir, India, May 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAIPAL SINGH

Indian villagers search for their goats after a hailstorm hit the area in Thanamandi village, about 170km from Jammu, the winter capital of Kashmir, India, May 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAIPAL SINGH

An Indian villager searching for his goats after a hailstorm hit the area in Thanamandi village, about 170km from Jammu, the winter capital of Kashmir, India, May 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAIPAL SINGH

Indian villagers carry the body of a sheep after a hailstorm hit the area in Thanamandi village, about 170km from Jammu, the winter capital of Kashmir, India, May 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAIPAL SINGH

Search and rescue operations were underway Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, after heavy rains, a hailstorm and multiple cloudbursts trapped a nomadic tribe and their livestock in the higher reaches of the mountains.

A hailstorm followed by heavy rains and several cloudbursts struck Thanamandi area on the border of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, trapping 10 families of the Bakarwal tribe, mostly goatherds and shepherds.