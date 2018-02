Rescue teams in Taiwan Sunday ended the rescue operations after it pulled out last two bodies trapped after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit the city of Hualien in Taiwan on Tuesday leaving 17 dead and 279 injured.

The more than 100-hour search operation, which was hindered by almost constant aftershocks and severe weather conditions, ended after rescue teams located the two last missing people underneath rubble and declared them dead, but they could not reach their bodies.