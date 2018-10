Indonesian relatives of the plane crash victims cry as they wait for the news at the airport in Sukarno Hatta Airport, Indonesia, Oct. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Rescue teams have began to recover bodies of the victims from the wreckage of the Lion Air plane, which crashed earlier on Monday into Java Sea with 188 people aboard.

The bodies were found some 8 kilometers (5 miles) east of the Tanjung Karawang peninsula, where the plane had disappeared from the radar, the head of Indonesia's emergency operations, Agus Hariono, said, adding that no survivors have been found yet.