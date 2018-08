(L-R) Italian Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and Italian Interior Minister, Matteo Salvini, during a press conference after a Special Council of Ministers after the highway-bridge-collapse disaster in Genoa, Italy, Aug. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/FLAVIO LO SCALZO

Italian Interior Minister, Matteo Salvini (C-R), during his visit to the area next to the highway-bridge-collapse disaster in Genoa, Italy, Aug. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

A view of the collapsed Morandi bridge the day after the disaster in Genoa, Italy, Aug. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/LUCA ZENNARO

Rescue teams were continuing Thursday their search for possible survivors among the rubble of a bridge that collapsed in Genoa in northwestern Italy, killing at least 39 and injuring 16.

Although there are still no official figures on the number of people missing, Italian authorities have not ruled out that there may still be a dozen bodies trapped under the rubble.