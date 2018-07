A Thai rescue worker prepares a full-face diving mask in operations to rescue a soccer team at Tham Luang cave in Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park, Chiang Rai province, Thailand, Jul. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/PONGMANAT TASIRI

A Thai family member of missing football players and their coach smiles as she walks near the Tham Luang cave in Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park, Chiang Rai province, Thailand, Jul. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/PONGMANAT TASIRI

An undated handout photo released by Royal Thai Army on Jul. 3, 2018 shows the missing 13 young members of a youth soccer team, including their coach, as they were found inside the Tham Luang cave complex in Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park, Chiang Rai province, Thailand. EPA-EFE/ROYAL THAI ARMY HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

British cave divers Richard William Stanton (L), who has previously explored the cave site, Robert Charlie Harper (3-R), John Volamthen (R) and an unidentified person speak during an operation to rescue a soccer team from Tham Luang cave in Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park, Chiang Rai province, Thailand, Jul. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Emergency teams on Tuesday were trying to figure out the safest way of rescuing the 12 children from a soccer team and their coach who were found alive in a cave in Thailand after being trapped for nine days.

On Monday night two expert divers were able to reach the chamber where the victims had taken refuge, a Thai Navy Seal video posted on Facebook showed.