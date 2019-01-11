A handout photo made available by the Appenzell Police shows the aftermath of an avalanche that hit the Hotel Saentis in Hundwil, Switzerland, Jan. 10, 2019. EPA/APPENZELL POLICE HANDOUT

The road to Hundwil, Schwaegalp is closed after an avalanche came down, in Nesslau-Krummenau, Switzerland, 11 January 2019. EPA-EFE/GIAN EHRENZELLER

Rescue services were preparing to clear the aftermath of an avalanche that injured three people when it hit a hotel in the Swiss Alps amid heavy snowfall in the region, authorities said Friday.

An avalanche with a cone width — the mass of snow and material deposited after an avalanche occurs — of around 300 meters (984 feet) hit the village of Hundwil, in northeastern canton of Appenzell Ausserrhoden on Thursday at around 4.30 pm, burying parts of the Hotel Saentis' restaurant, several cars, police said.