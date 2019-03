Rescue workers at the scene of a building collapse in Ita Faji, Lagos, Nigeria, Mar. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/ISRAEL OPHORI

Rescue workers carry a child rescued from the ruble at the scene of a building collapse in Ita Faji, Lagos, Nigeria, Mar. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/STR

Rescue workers at the scene of a building collapse in Ita Faji, Lagos, Nigeria, Mar. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/ISRAEL OPHORI

Search and rescue operations continued Thursday in the southwestern Nigerian city of Lagos, a day after a three-story building that housed a school collapsed, trapping more than 100 people under rubble.

According to Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, rescue work is expected to end later in the day with a declaration of the final death and injury toll.