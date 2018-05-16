One of the victims is seen trapped in a vehicle at the spot where a portion of an under construction bridge collapsed in Varanasi, India, May 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/PRABHAT KUMAR VERMA

People gather at the spot where a portion of an under construction bridge collapsed in Varanasi, India, May 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/PRABHAT KUMAR VERMA

One of the victims is seen trapped in a vehicle at the spot where a portion of an under construction bridge collapsed in Varanasi, India, May 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/PRABHAT KUMAR VERMA GRAPHIC CONTENT

A damaged vehicle is seen at the spot where a portion of an under construction bridge collapsed in Varanasi, India, May 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/PRABHAT KUMAR VERMA

People gather as workers are engaged in rescue work at the spot where a portion of an under construction bridge collapsed in Varanasi, India, May 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/PRABHAT KUMAR VERMA

People gather near damaged vehicles at the spot where a portion of an under construction bridge collapsed in Varanasi, India, May 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/PRABHAT KUMAR VERMA

Emergency teams managed to rescue all the people who were trapped when part of an under-construction overpass fell on them in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, killing 15, and injuring 12, according to official sources Wednesday.

A 15-meter (49-foot) slab of cement had fallen on vehicles passing under the overpass late Tuesday, trapping scores of people, who were, however, rescued within three hours of the accident, Superintendent of Police of the city of Varanasi, Amit Kumar, told EFE.