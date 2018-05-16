Emergency teams managed to rescue all the people who were trapped when part of an under-construction overpass fell on them in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, killing 15, and injuring 12, according to official sources Wednesday.
A 15-meter (49-foot) slab of cement had fallen on vehicles passing under the overpass late Tuesday, trapping scores of people, who were, however, rescued within three hours of the accident, Superintendent of Police of the city of Varanasi, Amit Kumar, told EFE.