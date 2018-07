Mothers and relatives of 13 rescued members of Wild Boars soccer team react during the military governmental TV pool broadcasting program at Chiang Rai Provincial Administrative Organization in Chiang Rai province, Thailand, Jul. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/PONGMANAT TASIRI

A handout photo made available by Chiangrai Public Relation Office shows thirteen rescued members of Wild Boars soccer team perform their soccer skills during the military governmental TV pool broadcasting program at Chiang Rai Provincial Administrative Organization in Chiang Rai province, Thailand, Jul. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHIANGRAI PUBLIC RELATION OFFCE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Rescued members of the Wild Boar soccer team, with their assistant coach Ekapol Chantawong (L), pay their respects to a portrait of former Thai Navy Seal Petty Officer 1st class Saman Kunan, who died in the Tham Luang cave rescue operations, during a military governmental TV pool broadcasting program at Chiang Rai Provincial Administrative Organization in Chiang Rai province, Thailand, Jul. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/PONGMANAT TASIRI

The 12 boys and their soccer coach who spent more than two weeks trapped in a cave in northern Thailand woke up Thursday in their own homes a day after being discharged from hospital.

Many of the boys woke early Thursday to attend a Buddhist ceremony at Wat Phra That Doi Wao temple in Mae Sai, which was broadcast on local television channels.