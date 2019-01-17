An aerial view shows the place where the Emergency Services carry out the rescue operation of Julen, the two-year old kid who fell into a 110 meters well last 13 January, in Totalán, Málaga, Spain, Jan. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/Alvaro Cabrera

Residents of Totalán march in support of Julen, a 2-year-old boy who continues trapped inside a borehole back since 13 January, in the town of Totalán in Málaga, southeastern Spain, Jan. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALVARO CABRERA

A tunnel drilling machine arrives to start a new side perforation to reach the specific point where the 2-year-old boy Julen is assumed to be after falling into a borehole back on 13 January, in the town of Totalán in Málaga, southeastern Spain, Jan. 16, 2019 EPA-EFE/ALVARO CABRERA

Jose Rosello (C), father of Julen, the two-year old child who fell into a 110 meters well on 13 January, addresses the media in Totalán, Málaga, Jan. 16, 2019. EPA/ALVARO CABRERA

Residents of in Totalán hold a placard reading 'Hope' during a gathering in support of Julen, a 2-year-old boy who continues trapped inside a borehole back since 13 January, in the town of Totalán in Málaga, southeastern Spain, Jan. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALVARO CABRERA

Rescuers searching for a two-year-old boy who fell into a deep and narrow borehole over 90 hours ago in Southern Spain were focusing on digging a parallel tunnel after attempts to build a horizontal one failed when they hit a rocky surface, authorities told EFE on Thursday.

A massive rescue team tasked with finding Julen, whose surname has not been released officially, the child who on Sunday afternoon fell down a water prospecting well — 110 meters (361 feet) deep and only 25 centimeters (9.8 inches) wide — located on a private estate in the municipality of Totalán, were putting all their efforts into building a platform to support the boring of a vertical tunnel in a bid to reach the toddler.