Rescuers searching for a two-year-old boy who fell into a deep and narrow borehole over 90 hours ago in Southern Spain were focusing on digging a parallel tunnel after attempts to build a horizontal one failed when they hit a rocky surface, authorities told EFE on Thursday.
A massive rescue team tasked with finding Julen, whose surname has not been released officially, the child who on Sunday afternoon fell down a water prospecting well — 110 meters (361 feet) deep and only 25 centimeters (9.8 inches) wide — located on a private estate in the municipality of Totalán, were putting all their efforts into building a platform to support the boring of a vertical tunnel in a bid to reach the toddler.