Heavy earth moving machinery and vehicles are gathered at the site in the village of Totalan, Malaga, southern Spain, Jan. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALVARO CABRERA

Rescuers working against the clock to locate a toddler who last week fell down a deep borehole in the southern Spanish countryside on Sunday began excavating a tunnel parallel to the prospecting well.

Julen Roselló fell down the 107-meter (351-foot) long, 25-centimeter (10-inch) wide shaft while out for a picnic with his family on Jan. 13 near the town of Totalán prompting a massive rescue operation that has come up against a host of challenges. The case has gripped the nation amid an outpouring of public support.